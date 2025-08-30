Fenerbahce Part Ways with Head Coach Jose Mourinho
(MENAFN) Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahce has terminated Portuguese tactician Jose Mourinho from his managerial position, the Turkish Super Lig giants confirmed on Friday.
The club issued an official statement declaring: "We have parted ways with Jose Mourinho, who has been the manager of our professional football team since the 2024-2025 season. We thank him for his efforts for our team and wish him success in his future career."
The dismissal follows Benfica's elimination of the Turkish outfit from UEFA Champions League qualification rounds just 48 hours earlier, dealing a crushing blow to the club's European aspirations.
The decorated Portuguese strategist, renowned for his championship-winning tenure across Europe's elite leagues, compiled a record of 37 victories, 14 stalemates, and 11 defeats during his 62-game stint overseeing all Fenerbahce competitions.
