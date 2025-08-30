Three-Member Panel To Hold Talks With Pro-Maratha Quota Activist Jarange-Patil

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil on Saturday announced that a three-member panel will go to Azad Maidan to hold talks with pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, who is observing an indefinite hunger strike.

The panel comprises Justice (retired) Sandeep Shinde, the Konkan Divisional Commissioner and the General Administration Department secretary.

Vikhe-Patil's announcement comes when Jarange-Patil's protest entered its second day.

Although the police have extended permission to him to hold a protest till Saturday evening, Jarange-Patil is adamant that he won't leave Mumbai until his demands for Maratha reservation are met.

Vikhe-Patil told reporters, "All sub-committee members held a meeting today and held a detailed discussion with regard to Jarange-Patil's demands and the present status of Maratha reservation. We all have a very positive role. This issue should be resolved; this is also the role of the government, and therefore, Justice Shinde, the Divisional Commissioner of Konkan and the Secretary of our department are going to discuss all these things with them. After the discussion, if any more issues arise, we will discuss again."

The Justice Shinde-led committee has recently been given an extension. It has been given a mandate to expedite the process of giving OBC reservation benefits to the Maratha community through Kunbi certificates.

The cabinet sub-committee's move to send a delegation to hold talks with Jarange-Patil is aimed at solving the present stalemate.

Earlier, Vikhe-Patil said the reservation issue will not be resolved by just criticising Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"The Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders should atone for not providing the reservation to the Maratha community instead of simply advising the government," he added.

The Cabinet committee has been entrusted with supervising the state initiatives for the Maratha community, along with a regular follow-up on the legal issues concerning reservation to the community from the OBC category.

It also coordinates with the government-appointed committee headed by Justice Sandeep Shinde (Retd), dealing with the OBC certificates, holding discussions with the various fronts fighting for reservation.

The Cabinet sub-committee also handles legal issues and guides the team of counsels and lawyers with regard to cases in the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court.