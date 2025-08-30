JEBA: National Exports 'Robustly' Compete In EU Market At Jd228m In H1 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 30 (Petra) - National exports to European Union countries increased by 14% during the first half of this year, reflecting "competitiveness" of Jordanian products and their ability to expand into advanced markets.According to official figures, national exports to European Union countries during the first half of this year reached JD228 million, compared to JD200 million during the same period last year.Italy topped the list of European countries, in terms of Jordanian exports to EU countries during the same period, marking an 80% increase to JD45 million, compared to JD25 million during the same period last year.The list of national goods exported to European Union markets includes clothing, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, and chemical products, in addition to a number of agricultural products and others.In a statement to "Petra", Mohammad Smadi, a member of the Board of Directors of the Jordan Europe Business Association (JEBA), said Jordanian exports have begun to compete "strongly" in European markets.Smadi added that this situation is due to these products' "high quality and compliance with specifications, which enhances importers' confidence and provides broader opportunities for expansion and spread."Smadi noted "this growth is due to several factors, mainly expansion of Jordanian companies into new marketing channels within Europe, improvement of production and logistics operations, and adherence to European quality and conformity requirements".Additionally, he cited activity of promotional programs and exhibitions that have enhanced awareness of Jordanian products among European importers.Smadi also referred to "greater" potential to double exports if the obstacles facing exporters are overcome, mainly high shipping costs, complex administrative and technical procedures, and the need for more support in the areas of marketing and innovation.