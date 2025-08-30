Uzbekistan, Belarus Discuss Practical Implementation Of Bilateral Agreements

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Trend reports.

The two leaders discussed further expansion of the multifaceted partnership between Uzbekistan and Belarus, particularly in the context of implementing the agreements reached during President Lukashenko's visit to Uzbekistan in February of last year.

President Mirziyoyev warmly congratulated the Belarusian leader on his birthday, sincerely wishing him good health, well-being, and success, as well as peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Belarus.

In turn, President Lukashenko warmly congratulated the leader and the people of Uzbekistan on Independence Day, wishing them sustainable development and progress.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the productive contacts and exchanges at various levels. Trade turnover has increased by 30 percent since the beginning of the year. Joint projects are being implemented involving leading enterprises in agriculture, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, textiles, and other sectors. Inter-parliamentary, business, and cultural-humanitarian ties are also actively developing.

They also reviewed the schedule of upcoming bilateral meetings and events.

By 2024-end, the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Belarus amounted to $620.1 million, which is 14.8 percent higher than in 2023. In 2025, Uzbekistan and Belarus plan to increase their mutual trade turnover to $1 billion.