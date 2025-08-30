From Sky To Stadium: Emirates Elevates The US Open Fan Experience

Dubai: Once again Emirates airline has proved its commitment to world-class tennis. The airline s returns as the Official Airline of the US Open Grand Slam® tournament for the 14th consecutive year.

This year, the airline will be enhancing fan experiences on and off the court with its premium hospitality experiences, interactive activations, curated onboard menus and entertainment, and community outreach via Emirates' 'Force for Good' initiative.

Fans can look forward to an action-packed tournament featuring exciting moments which include:

From 24th August to 7th September, Emirates will once again open its doors to its signature 1,358-square-foot luxury hospitality suite at Arthur Ashe Stadium. As one of the largest and most sought-after venues at the tournament, the suite provides unparalleled court views and premium experiences for tennis enthusiasts, celebrities, sports legends, and invited guests throughout two weeks of the championship.







Guests and tennis enthusiasts visiting the hospitality suite are invited to indulge in premium dining and exclusive beverages.

Force for Good and community engagement

On 23rd August, Emirates cabin crew, team members, and Emirates pilot mascots will celebrate Arthur Ashe Kids' Day by meeting children on the ground, distributing toys, colouring packs and explorer bags, and will help create memories for children with Polaroid photos in limited-edition US Open frames.

Continuing the momentum of giving back to local communities as part of the airline's Force for Good programme, Emirates will host a tennis clinic for children from the Kings County Tennis League, with tennis legends Sloane Stephens and John Isner on 26th August, on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open.

Emirates' Force for Good programme was launched in partnership with the USTA Foundation in 2024 with the shared goal of empowering youth and expanding access to safe, high-quality tennis facilities. So far, the airline and the USTA Foundation have successfully presented communities in Brooklyn, New York and East Palo Alto, California with brand new tennis courts.

Youth from King's County Tennis League, who benefited from the programme's inaugural project at De Hostos Playground in South Williamsburg, will learn the fundamentals of the game and receive up-close and personal lessons to hone their skills and up their game.

Later in the day, Emirates will host a group of Kings County Tennis League students and their guardians in the Emirates hospitality suite and treat others to promenade seats to enjoy the matches.

Catch the action onboard

To ensure that jet-setting fans don't miss a moment of the action, the airline's award-winning ice entertainment system will broadcast live US Open matches on Sport 24, available on more than 1,000 flights per week globally and viewed by millions of passengers during the two-week period of the tournament. For important finals and matches, the big screen at the A380 Onboard Lounge serves as an unrivalled setting for a big game. Die-hard tennis fans can also stay entertained with 50 tennis films and documentaries on 40 channels.

To complement the world-class tennis experience, the airline will offer passengers travelling between Dubai and select points in the US a host of bespoke US Open-inspired menus and the signature cocktail of the tournament, the GREY GOOSE Honey Deuce®.

Redeem Skywards miles and watch

Emirates Skywards continues to leverage the airline's extensive sponsorship portfolio to offer its 35 million members worldwide exclusive privileges and unmatched rewards. With Skywards Exclusives, members can bid or redeem Miles to watch the action live at world-renowned sporting events, including all four Grand Slam tournaments. In total, more than 20 million Miles have been redeemed for tickets to watch matches at the US Open, with the highest bid ever recorded of 744,000 Miles for a pair of Men's Final –Courtside Seats tickets. For more information, visit emirates/skywards.

