MHA Declares Tehreek-E-Hurriyat As Unlawful Association
Srinagar- Government of India on Sunday declared Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir as an Unlawful Association under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967.
Taking to microblogging site 'X', Home Minister Amit Shah wrote;“The 'Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) has been declared an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA. The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule. The group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in J&K.”
“Under PM @narendramodi Ji's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, any individual or organization found involved in anti-India activities will be thwarted forthwith (sic.)”, the post reads further.
