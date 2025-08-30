Uttar Pradesh Tourism Showcased Buddhist Heritage At PATA Travel Mart 2025

Uttar Pradesh Tourism booth was inaugurated by H.E. Mr. Nagesh Singh, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Thailand

Uttar Pradesh Tourism at PATA Travel Mart 2025

Several B2B meetings were held at the booth

UP Tourism Presents at the Bangkok Roadshow

The Roadshow in Bangkok Saw Key Stakeholders and the Travel Trade of Thailand Deliberating on the Promotion of Uttar Pradesh Tourism.

LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH , INDIA, August 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Uttar Pradesh, one of India's most vibrant states, is renowned for its unique blend of history, spirituality, culture and heritage. From the eternal ghats of Varanasi and the timeless Taj Mahal in Agra, to the sacred cities of Ayodhya and Mathura-Vrindavan and the globally significant Buddhist sites of Sarnath, Shravasti and Kushinagar, the state offers diverse tourism opportunities that attract visitors from across the world.As part of its aim to position itself more prominently on the global tourism map, Uttar Pradesh Tourism participated in the 47th Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Travel Mart 2025, held from 26th-28th August at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok, Thailand. PATA Travel Mart is one of the Asia-Pacific region's most influential travel trade events, offering a premier platform for international networking, dialogue and partnerships.Underlining the importance of promoting Uttar Pradesh on the global stage, Shri Jaiveer Singh, Honorable Minister of Tourism and Culture, Government of Uttar Pradesh, said“Uttar Pradesh is the sacred land where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment and shared his eternal message of peace and compassion. At PATA Travel Mart 2025, we presented our Buddhist Circuit as a transformative journey for global travelers, while also highlighting the rich cultural and heritage treasures of our state. We are committed to positioning Uttar Pradesh as the spiritual and cultural capital of global tourism.”Adding further perspective, Shri Mukesh Kumar Meshram (IAS), Principal Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, said“Participation at PATA Travel Mart has strengthened Uttar Pradesh's positioning as a hub of Buddhist, spiritual, and heritage tourism. Through the theme 'Embark on your Bodhi Yatra in Uttar Pradesh,' we emphasized our efforts to create enriching, safe and world-class tourism experiences, enabling global visitors to connect deeply with the essence of Buddhism in its purest form.”Grand Inauguration of the Uttar Pradesh Stall at PATAUttar Pradesh Tourism is dedicated to promoting the state's diverse cultural, heritage, and spiritual treasure across international markets. At the Mart, Uttar Pradesh highlighted its flagship theme,“Embark on your Bodhi Yatra in Uttar Pradesh,” showcasing the state's renowned Buddhist Circuit and reaffirming its commitment to expanding international collaborations in spiritual, cultural, and heritage tourism.The Uttar Pradesh Tourism pavilion was inaugurated by H.E. Mr. Nagesh Singh, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Thailand, marking the beginning of an engaging three-day showcase. The stall, which featured 20 co-exhibitors, became a hub for impactful B2B meetings and networking opportunities with global tourism stakeholders. The Buddhist Circuit of Uttar Pradesh-Sarnath, Kushinagar, Shravasti, Kapilvastu, Sankisa and Kaushambi-was at the heart of the showcase, drawing strong interest as a transformative journey through the life and teachings of Lord Buddha.The participation was further amplified through a special roadshow hosted by the Embassy of India in Bangkok, where Uttar Pradesh Tourism officials delivered a comprehensive presentation on the Buddhist Circuit and other iconic attractions of the state. The event underscored the global attention Uttar Pradesh has been receiving as a destination of spiritual and cultural importance. On this occasion, Mrs. Promila Gupta, Group General Manager, Tourism, IRCTC, and Ms. Jagpreet Kaur, Head of Commerce Wing, Embassy of India, were presented with souvenirs, adding a ceremonial note to the proceedings.Uttar Pradesh – Gateway to India's Spiritual HeritageUttar Pradesh is revered as the cradle of Buddhism, offering an immersive journey through sacred landscapes and ancient teachings. Beyond the Buddhist Circuit, the state is home to globally celebrated destinations including Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan, the Taj Mahal in Agra, the ghats of Varanasi, the heritage city of Lucknow, the sacred Sangam at Prayagraj, and Kannauj-the Perfume Capital of India. The state also hosts internationally acclaimed festivals such as Dev Deepawali, Mahakumbh, Taj Mahotsav and Rangotsav. With seamless connectivity through Delhi and Lucknow international airports, Uttar Pradesh is uniquely positioned as a diverse and accessible destination for global travelers.Through active participation in global travel marts such as PATA, the department continues to foster partnerships and strengthen Uttar Pradesh's reputation as a leading destination for transformative and enriching tourism experiences.

