Rajitha Senaratne Remanded Over Controversial Deal

The former Minister was accused of signing the deal with the Korean company over a sand dredging project at the Kirinda Fisheries Harbour.

Senaratne had been absconding when summons were issued by the Bribery Commission.

He appeared before the Colombo Magistrate's Court and was ordered to be remanded.

Senaratne had earlier sought anticipatory bail but the request was rejected.

