Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rajitha Senaratne Remanded Over Controversial Deal


2025-08-30 04:15:18
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne has been remanded over a controversial deal with a Korean company when he was in the Cabinet, which cost the State over Rs. 20 million.

The former Minister was accused of signing the deal with the Korean company over a sand dredging project at the Kirinda Fisheries Harbour.

Senaratne had been absconding when summons were issued by the Bribery Commission.

He appeared before the Colombo Magistrate's Court and was ordered to be remanded.

Senaratne had earlier sought anticipatory bail but the request was rejected.

The post Rajitha Senaratne remanded over controversial deal appeared first on Colombo Gazette .

