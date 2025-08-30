Pakistan Reports 23 Fatalities in Floods, Rains
(MENAFN) Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported Friday that devastating floods and rain-related disasters claimed 23 lives and left six injured during a deadly 24-hour period.
Punjab province in the east bore the brunt of casualties with 22 fatalities, including seven minors and three women, all resulting from catastrophic flooding. Pakistan-administered Kashmir witnessed one child's death due to a landslide incident. Punjab also accounted for all six recorded injuries.
The NDMA revealed that over 1.5 million citizens have been impacted by the current flood crisis, with authorities conducting rescue operations for more than 200,000 individuals from waterlogged regions.
Monsoon-related fatalities have reached alarming heights since the seasonal rains began in late June, with NDMA statistics indicating at least 842 deaths and 1,117 injuries from precipitation-linked incidents. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the northwest leads casualty figures, with Punjab ranking second.
Weather officials issued warnings of approaching heavy downpours in upcoming days, potentially escalating flood hazards across affected regions.
