J & K Floods: Mehbooba Mufti Urges Centre To Announce Relief Package For UT

Mehbooba Mufti – KO File photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday urged the Central government to announce a relief package for Jammu and Kashmir in view of the damage caused by rain-related calamities in the Union Territory.

“The recent floods, cloudbursts and landslides have caused widespread devastation in Jammu and Kashmir, with Jammu hit the hardest. Lives have been lost, homes destroyed, infrastructure damaged and families left with nothing,” Mufti said in a post on social media platform X.

She said the Government of India must urgently announce a relief package similar to the one after 2014 floods.

“This time special attention must be given to Jammu, which has suffered the most,” she urged.

Mufti called for a coordinated effort between the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government, saying that it is essential to ensure that the affected people are not left to fend for themselves during the current crisis.