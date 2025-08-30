J & K Floods: Mehbooba Mufti Urges Centre To Announce Relief Package For UT
Srinagar- Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday urged the Central government to announce a relief package for Jammu and Kashmir in view of the damage caused by rain-related calamities in the Union Territory.
“The recent floods, cloudbursts and landslides have caused widespread devastation in Jammu and Kashmir, with Jammu hit the hardest. Lives have been lost, homes destroyed, infrastructure damaged and families left with nothing,” Mufti said in a post on social media platform X.
She said the Government of India must urgently announce a relief package similar to the one after 2014 floods.
“This time special attention must be given to Jammu, which has suffered the most,” she urged.
Mufti called for a coordinated effort between the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government, saying that it is essential to ensure that the affected people are not left to fend for themselves during the current crisis.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment