India Suspends US-Bound Mails Bookings Amid Tariff War: 'Includes Letters, Gifts Value Up To $100'
While announcing the suspension, the ministry flagged“the inability of carriers to transport US-bound mail, and undefined regulatory mechanisms.”
The decision comes as Indian goods now face 50 percent tariffs in the US. This includes 25 percent of US President Donald Trump's 'reciprocal' tariffs and another 25 percent as penalty by the US on India for trading with Russia.
US-bound air carriers have denied carrying shipments due to a lack of clarity in new norms issued by the American customs department, the Ministry of Communications was quoted by news agency PTI as saying on Saturday.
