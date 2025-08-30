Dubai Resolves Rental Disputes In 6 Days On Average Dh129 Million Settlements In June

The average rental dispute settlement period was just six days during the second quarter of 2025, according to the Dubai Rental Disputes Center .

During April and June 2025, the Center finalised 443 reconciliation agreements worth Dh190.7 million.

In April, 144 settlements were recorded with a total value of Dh43.132 million. Performance strengthened further in May with 191 agreements concluded, amounting to Dh25.518 million. The momentum peaked in June, when RDC achieved 108 settlements with a record-breaking value of Dh129.334 million.

The remarkable figures reflect the growing financial scope of disputes addressed and highlight RDC's role as a pivotal hub for speedy real estate conflict resolution in Dubai.

RDC plays a critical role in ensuring fairness in rental relations, alleviating legal and social pressures, and consolidating a stable investment environment through mediation and settlement. Such efforts contribute positively to the resilience of Dubai's property sector.

Officials at RDC emphasized that these milestones were made possible by adopting state-of-the-art legal and administrative practices, as well as close collaboration with government entities and the private sector. This integrated approach enables flexible, timely solutions that meet the expectations of both landlords and tenants.

“These achievements prove our unwavering commitment to enhancing judicial efficiency and promoting friendly settlement mechanisms that deliver justice and uphold the rights of all parties involved. Guided by the vision of Dubai's leadership, we aim to foster a safe and attractive property market for both investors and residents, while offering innovative solutions that reinforce stability and balance the interests of landlords and tenants alike,” said Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, chairman of the Rental Disputes Center.