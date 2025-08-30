Dubai Traffic: Upgrades On Al Thanya Street To Be Completed By Early September

Road improvements are underway on Al Thanya Street, a key corridor linking Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Wasl Road, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Friday.

Traffic solutions, scheduled for completion by early September, include upgrading the existing roundabout on Sheikh Zayed Road's service road leading to Al Thanya Street. RTA is also constructing a signalised junction at the junction of Street 10 and Al Thanya Street, and pedestrian safety will be improved by developing walkways and installing traffic signals.

Al Thanya Street is one of Dubai's key roads, carrying heavy traffic due to its links with Jumeirah, Al Wasl, Umm Suqeim, Umm Al Sheif, and Al Manara.

RTA assured that“the upgrades will ease traffic flow, strengthen connections between internal and main road networks, and improve safety for all area visitors, ultimately enhancing residents' wellbeing in these communities.”

The road works are expected to result in the“smooth flow of traffic” for those coming from Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Thanya Street. The new junction at Street 10 and Al Thanya Street is also expected to ease traffic flow by reducing travel distances for residents moving between Umm Al Sheif and Al Manara.