J&K Assembly Panel Meetings Suspended

KO file photo

Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Thursday suspended all its committee meetings till September 5 in view of the inclement weather.

Jammu and Kashmir has been pounded by heavy rain for days, triggering flash floods and landslides at several places.

In an official communique, the Assembly Secretariat said that all meetings of House Committees, including Financial Committees and other committees, stand postponed or cancelled in light of the adverse weather conditions.

Since the administration is fully engaged in tackling the emergent situation, it has been decided to defer all scheduled meetings till September 5, the secretariat said.