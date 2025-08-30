'Kashmiri Youth Can Build Global Startups'

Arjimand Hussain speaking at the global forum.

Kashmir's job crisis lingers. Thousands of graduates chase scarce government posts while the private sector stalls. Startups, freelancing, and green skills offer hope, but experts warn the valley must urgently rethink work or risk being left behind.

“Kashmir cannot afford to miss the green revolution the way it missed the IT boom,” says Arjimand Hussain, a Kashmir-born international development professional who has spent two decades working across 17 countries.

Now based in the Middle East and North Africa, where he leads multi-million-dollar projects on youth employment, education reform and climate resilience, Hussain has become a prominent voice on Kashmir's economic future.

He believes the valley's biggest challenge is not the lack of talent, but the lack of preparedness.

“Our youth are smart, resilient and hungry to succeed,” he says.“The problem is that our systems, including education, skilling, and policies, are not aligned with the world of today.”