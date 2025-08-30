Wular Management Plan Gets Govt Nod

Wular Lake – File Photo

Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir government has informed the High Court of J&K and Ladakh that Integrated Management Plan Wular lake has been approved by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The government also said that it will submit a“specific affidavit” detailing the measures taken to prevent the dumping of garbage from nearby villages into the Wular Lake area.

The submissions were made by Mohsin Qadiri, senior Additional Advocate General, before a division bench of Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation.

The statement followed submissions by Nadeem Qadri, Amicus Curiae that there are about 33 villages around Wular Lake and the authorities have apparently failed to take any steps to ensure that no garbage from the adjacent villages is dumped in the Lake area. So much so, Rs. 200 crores were provided in this regard but the authorities have apparently failed to engage full time officials and officers for conservation/preservation of the Lake, he said.

“A specific affidavit in this regard shall also be filed before the adjourned date (October 6),” the senior AAG submitted.