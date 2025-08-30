Jammu Records 37% Excess Rainfall Kashmir Faces Deficit

Swollen Tawi river In Jammu – PTI photo

Srinagar- After the recent heavy rainfall in Jammu, the region has crossed the mark of normal precipitation during the ongoing season with the data revealing that a total of 37% excess rainfall was recorded in the division since July 01, 2025.

However, the Kashmir region has recorded a deficit of over 15 per cent in the last 89 days till August 28, 2025.

The data has been compiled by the Meteorological department (MeT) just a few days after the heavy rainfall led to the flood-like situation across Jammu and Kashmir, causing extensive damage across the region.

The highest precipitation was recorded in Reasi with 437.9 mm rainfall in the last one week followed by 391.5 mm in Samba, 369.5 mm in Doda.

Udhampur saw a rainfall of 367.9 mm from August 22 to August 28, the data reveals, adding that Jammu recorded a precipitation of 366 mm rainfall during the period. During the inclement weather conditions, Jammu has surpassed a century-old record, by witnessing 380 mm of rainfall in only 24 hours.