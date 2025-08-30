Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PM Modi Lands In Tokyo, To Hold Talks With Japan PM Ishiba

PM Modi Lands In Tokyo, To Hold Talks With Japan PM Ishiba


2025-08-30 03:01:45
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed upon his arrival in Tokyo, Japan, on August 29, 2025. PMO

Tokyo- Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday on a two-day visit during which he will hold summit talks with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba.

“PM Narendra Modi has landed in Tokyo, Japan. PM will be holding wide-ranging discussions with PM Shigeru Ishiba later in the evening to advance the India-Japan partnership,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

In his departure statement, Prime Minister Modi said his visit to Japan will be an opportunity to strengthen civilisational bonds and cultural ties between the two countries.

During his visit to Japan from August 29 to 30, Modi will hold summit talks with his Japanese PM Ishiba.

“We would focus on shaping the next phase in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has made steady and significant progress over the past 11 years,” Modi said.

MENAFN30082025000215011059ID1109995700

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search