PM Modi Lands In Tokyo, To Hold Talks With Japan PM Ishiba
Tokyo- Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday on a two-day visit during which he will hold summit talks with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba.
“PM Narendra Modi has landed in Tokyo, Japan. PM will be holding wide-ranging discussions with PM Shigeru Ishiba later in the evening to advance the India-Japan partnership,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.
In his departure statement, Prime Minister Modi said his visit to Japan will be an opportunity to strengthen civilisational bonds and cultural ties between the two countries.
During his visit to Japan from August 29 to 30, Modi will hold summit talks with his Japanese PM Ishiba.
“We would focus on shaping the next phase in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has made steady and significant progress over the past 11 years,” Modi said.
