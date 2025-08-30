Gold Surges Rs 2,100 To Scale New Peak Of Rs 1,03,670/10 G

File photo

New Delhi- Gold prices rallied Rs 2,100 to hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 1,03,670 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday due to persistent buying by stockists and depreciation in rupee, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 1,01,570 per 10 grams on Thursday.

Continuing the upside momentum for the fourth straight session, gold of 99.5 per cent purity surged Rs 2,100 to hit a new lifetime high of Rs 1,03,100 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Friday, a day after settling at Rs 1,01,000 per 10 grams.

Gold of 99.9 and 99.5 per cent purity had recorded their lifetime highs of Rs 1,03,420 and Rs 1,03,000 per 10 grams, respectively, on August 8 when the prices went up by Rs 800 per 10 grams. This was on the heels of a steep gain of Rs 3,600 per 10 gram in the preceding session on August 7.

“Gold prices witnessed a sharp gain and surged to a new record high in the domestic markets, led by a weaker rupee and a positive trend in the overseas market.