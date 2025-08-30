Vaishno Devi Board Denies Disregarding Weather Advisories, Says Yatra Halted Before Cloudburst

File photo of Vaishnov Devi Shrine

Jammu- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Thursday night refuted allegations of allowing the yatra to proceed in disregard of weather advisories and at the cost of pilgrim safety, saying that the pilgrimage was suspended at noon on August 26 ahead of the cloudburst that triggered a landslide.

However, the Board did not share details about the number of deaths that occurred in the disaster. A landslide triggered by the cloudburst struck the route to the shrine at Adhkuwari in the Trikuta hills of the Katra belt, killing 34 pilgrims and injuring 18 others.

“A few media reports have been circulating since yesterday alleging that yatra was allowed to proceed in complete disregard of weather advisories and at the expense of pilgrim safety. The Board expresses deep sorrow and pain at the unfortunate loss of pilgrims' lives in the natural disaster on August 26, and places on record the correct factual position to dispel the impression being created by the insinuating media reports. The Board categorically denies the allegations as false and baseless,” the Board said in a statement here.

It said the weather conditions had remained clear and conducive for pilgrimage on the morning of August 26 until around 10 am, during which time the yatra proceeded normally. Even helicopter services were operating seamlessly then.

Asserting that the Board had made elaborate arrangements by positioning its enforcement staff and Disaster Management Task Force along the entire track as per its established standard operating procedure, it said weather updates were closely monitored.