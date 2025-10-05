Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Take Up Issue On Ban On Beard In US Military, Sukhbir Badal Urges Centre

Take Up Issue On Ban On Beard In US Military, Sukhbir Badal Urges Centre


2025-10-05 11:45:24
(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 5 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal on Sunday appealed to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to take up the issue of ban on beards in the United States military with its government to ensure Sikhs can practise their faith without any discrimination.

In a letter to the External Affairs Minister, the SAD President said Sikhs all over the world were deeply anguished and concerned over US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's statement effectively banning beards for Sikhs serving in the US defence forces.

He urged the minister to take up the issue at an appropriate level to ensure this discriminatory decision was not implemented and Sikhs continued to be allowed to practise their faith as before.

Sukhbir Badal while drawing the attention of the External Affairs Minister about an impending ban on Sikhs in the US army maintaining their religious identity with regard to the five cardinal symbols the five Kakaars, including turban, hair and beard, and appealed for an early initiative on behalf of the Indian government in this regard.

Badal said the decision ran against the principle of freedom to practice one's religion, a cornerstone of US democracy.

He said the US government had categorically acknowledged the right of the Sikh members of the US armed forces to preserve their external symbols of religious identity, including turban and beard, allowing a plea in 2010 by two Sikh officers, Capt. Simran Preet Singh Lamba and Dr Maj Kamaljeet Singh Kalsi.

Badal said the Sikhs all over the world were deeply anguished and concerned at the Secretary of Defense's statement in this context and were hoping for an early resolution of this issue.

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has already expressed concern and opposition to the Pentagon's latest directive rolling back religious accommodations for facial hair in the US military.

MENAFN05102025000231011071ID1110152618

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search