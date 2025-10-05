Odisha CM Appeals For Peace After Communal Clash In Cuttack During Durga Idol Immersion
“Cuttack is a millennial city. The city is a unique example of brotherhood. However, over the past few days, peace in the city has been disrupted due to the actions of some hooligans, causing disturbances in the daily lives of the general public. The government has kept a strict vigilance on these trouble makers and stringent action will be taken against them as per the law,” warned CM Majhi.
The Chief Minister has also urged all to move ahead in unity and maintain peace and order, to preserve the glory of Cuttack city.
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and former CM Naveen Patnaik also condemned the group clash during the Durga Puja immersion in Cuttack.
In a post on X, Patnaik wrote on Sunday,“I strongly condemn the group clash that occurred at Dargha Bazar in Cuttack city during the Dussehra immersion procession. Such an unpleasant situation in Cuttack, known for its brotherhood, is quite alarming. The incident of pelting stones and bottles during the procession points towards a very sensitive aspect.”
“The atmosphere of unrest and disorder in a peaceful Odisha is completely unacceptable. The police administration appears helpless in controlling the situation. The pressure on the police under the BJP government is disrupting law and order in the state. Preserving cordiality and goodwill among one another should be our foremost duty. Let peace and harmony prevail in society,” he further added.
Meanwhile, a clash erupted on Sunday between the members of various Hindu organisations and the police during a protest rally at Dargha Bazar area, where the attack on the Durga Puja idol procession took place on Friday night.
A senior police official told IANS that no permission was given to the organisers to hold the rally on Sunday. The protesters in a bike rally from different directions of the city reached Dargha Bazar and started shouting religious slogans.
The officer further added that when the police tried to dissuade the agitators from leaving the place, they didn't give any heed and started pelting stones at the police. The security forces later resorted to a mild baton charge to disperse the unruly protestors.
In view of the clash, the Odisha home department has issued an order prohibiting the use and access of Social Media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, X and other media through the Internet for the period from 7 p.m. on October 5 to 7 p.m. on October 6. The temporary suspension of the internet will remain in force in areas falling under the Cuttack Municipality Corporation, Cuttack Development Authority and the 42 Mouza region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment