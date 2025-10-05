Odisha CM Appeals For Peace After Communal Clash In Cuttack During Durga Idol Immersion

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 5 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the communal clash that broke out in Cuttack during the Durga idol immersion procession late Friday night and appealed to people to maintain peace and calm.

“Cuttack is a millennial city. The city is a unique example of brotherhood. However, over the past few days, peace in the city has been disrupted due to the actions of some hooligans, causing disturbances in the daily lives of the general public. The government has kept a strict vigilance on these trouble makers and stringent action will be taken against them as per the law,” warned CM Majhi.

The Chief Minister has also urged all to move ahead in unity and maintain peace and order, to preserve the glory of Cuttack city.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and former CM Naveen Patnaik also condemned the group clash during the Durga Puja immersion in Cuttack.

In a post on X, Patnaik wrote on Sunday,“I strongly condemn the group clash that occurred at Dargha Bazar in Cuttack city during the Dussehra immersion procession. Such an unpleasant situation in Cuttack, known for its brotherhood, is quite alarming. The incident of pelting stones and bottles during the procession points towards a very sensitive aspect.”

“The atmosphere of unrest and disorder in a peaceful Odisha is completely unacceptable. The police administration appears helpless in controlling the situation. The pressure on the police under the BJP government is disrupting law and order in the state. Preserving cordiality and goodwill among one another should be our foremost duty. Let peace and harmony prevail in society,” he further added.

Meanwhile, a clash erupted on Sunday between the members of various Hindu organisations and the police during a protest rally at Dargha Bazar area, where the attack on the Durga Puja idol procession took place on Friday night.

A senior police official told IANS that no permission was given to the organisers to hold the rally on Sunday. The protesters in a bike rally from different directions of the city reached Dargha Bazar and started shouting religious slogans.

The officer further added that when the police tried to dissuade the agitators from leaving the place, they didn't give any heed and started pelting stones at the police. The security forces later resorted to a mild baton charge to disperse the unruly protestors.

In view of the clash, the Odisha home department has issued an order prohibiting the use and access of Social Media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, X and other media through the Internet for the period from 7 p.m. on October 5 to 7 p.m. on October 6. The temporary suspension of the internet will remain in force in areas falling under the Cuttack Municipality Corporation, Cuttack Development Authority and the 42 Mouza region.