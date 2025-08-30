Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Diana Penty On 'Do You Wanna Partner' Role: She's The Most Real Person I've Played So Far

2025-08-30 02:00:25
(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actress Diana Penty, who is all set to make her OTT series debut with“Do You Wanna Partner”, said that her character Anahita is the most real person I've played so far.

Speaking about her experience, Diana said:“Something I've never done before, yes because I've also never done a long format before. Anahita isn't a demure girl like I've played earlier, nor is she one of the boisterous characters I've portrayed before.”

“She's the most real person I've played so far.”

Talking about one of the first discussions she had with the makers was about keeping the show as real as possible.

Diana added:“And that's what makes it so special. Each character has been cast so perfectly. For my character, we drew a lot from my own personal experiences, things that might have happened to all of us, which makes it so real, relatable, and believable.”

Adding further about the challenges of portraying Anahita, Diana agrees it was definitely challenging but also extremely satisfying creatively.

She added:“Because you get so much more to explore and really go into the depth of a character something you do get in films, but not as much and not as often. And since it's a female-led show, or rather an ensemble where the women are at the forefront, running a business together, it was both demanding and rewarding.”

“We shot it in just 50 days, which added to the challenge, but at the same time, made the experience incredibly fulfilling.”

Helmed by Collin D'Cunha and Kumar, the show boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Diana Penty, Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles alongside Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha in pivotal roles.

The show will premiere on Prime Video exclusively on September 12.

