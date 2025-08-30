Infrastructure Damaged In Dnipro And Pavlohrad Following Russian Combined Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Facebook .

“Infrastructure facilities in Dnipro and Pavlohrad were damaged. Fires broke out at the sites. In addition, a private home and an outbuilding caught fire in the regional center, and a summer kitchen was also damaged,” the statement reads.

Lysak noted that the Nikopol district was hit by Grad multiple launch rocket systems and FPV drones. Explosions were reported in the Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Myrove communities. An industrial facility and a gas station sustained damage.

Russian strike on: One killed, number of injured rises to 22

Russian drones also struck the Mezhova community in the Synelnykove district. The extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Preliminary reports indicate that no civilians were injured.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, several powerful explosions were heard in Dnipro overnight during an air raid alert.