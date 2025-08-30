Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Resumes Train Service On Baku-Agdam Route

2025-08-30 12:05:02
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. Train service on the Baku-Agdam route has resumed after 32 years, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan Railways JSC resumed train service on the Baku-Agdam route after 32 years. The first train departed from the Baku railway station today at 07:10.

According to the schedule, the train will depart from Baku on Saturdays at 07:00 and arrive in Aghdam at 11:53. The train departing from Aghdam at 18:20 will arrive at Baku Railway Station at 22:55.

Along the route, passengers will be able to use the stations of Baku, Balajary, Ujar, Leki, Yevlakh, Barda, Kocharli, Tazakend and Agdam.

Passengers will be offered travel options in the following classes: "standard", "standard+", "business" and "first class". The minimum cost of a ticket from Baku to the stations "Barda" and "Kocharli", the stop "Tezakend" is 12 manat, and to the Agdam railway and bus station complex - 12.80 manat.

















