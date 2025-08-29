Elite Property Strengthens Market Presence With Premium Holiday Homes Service

Elite Property launches Elite Holiday Homes, offering licensed short-term rentals with full property management for owners and guests in Dubai.

- Aaron Leo, Founder and CEO of Elite Property DubaiDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Elite Property , a leading real estate firm in Dubai, offers Holiday Homes , a licensed short-term rental and property management service designed to provide property owners and guests with convenience, comfort, and reliability.What is Holiday Homes?Holiday Homes provides:Licensed short-term rentals in Dubai – fully furnished apartments and villas for tourists, business travelers, and families.Comprehensive property management for owners – marketing, guest check-in, maintenance, and revenue optimization.Hotel-quality services with the comfort of home – combining professional real estate management with hospitality.Key Benefits of Holiday Homes in Dubai:Fully licensed and compliant with Dubai's short-term rental regulations.Managed by real estate and hospitality professionals.Designed to meet the needs of both investors and guests.About Elite PropertyElite Property is a Dubai-based real estate firm specializing in property sales, leasing, and management. Through its Holiday Homes service, the company delivers a seamless property-to-hospitality solution, offering both owners and guests a trusted and professional experience.

