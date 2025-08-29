Eritrea: Cultural Presentation In Connection With Bahti Meskerem

A cultural presentation and experience-sharing program was conducted in connection with the 64th anniversary of the beginning of the armed struggle for Eritrea's independence.

Accordingly, members of the cooperative association of the 61st Division conducted a history transfer program on 28 August at the 'Kierta' Entertainment Center in Edaga Hamus under the theme“It's Everyone's Responsibility to Document Our History.”

At the event, veteran fighters shared their experiences and recounted the daily lives of the liberation fighters.

Explaining the heroic feats demonstrated by the liberation fighters during the 30 years of armed struggle, Ms. Saliha Mohammed-Ali, Chairperson of the Association, called for the continuity of such programs with a view to transferring the gallant history to future generations.

Likewise, a musical performance in connection with the 64th anniversary of the armed struggle for independence was organized at Cinema Roma by the visually impaired cultural troupe. The program was organized by the National Association of the Visually Impaired of Eritrea.

