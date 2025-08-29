Alliance Recovery Expands In Orange County, California, Improving Access To Affordable Addiction Treatment

Expansion at Alliance Recovery in Orange County, CA increases treatment capacity by 16 and paves the way for a future Los Angeles detox facility.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Recovery, a leading provider of affordable addiction and mental health treatment, has announced the expansion of its California program. The center has increased capacity by 16, strengthening access to evidence-based, cost-effective care for individuals and families affected by substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders.

This expansion directly addresses the growing demand for accessible treatment options in California, ensuring that more people can receive the care they need without facing financial barriers.

Expansion Details



Capacity growth: Facility expanded to accommodate 16 more patients Commitment to access: Reinforces Alliance Recovery's mission to combine affordability with clinical quality





About Alliance Recovery

Alliance Recovery provides outpatient care, including Partial Hospitalization (PHP), Intensive Outpatient (IOP), and Outpatient (OP) programs designed to help individuals overcome addiction and co-occurring mental health conditions. The center integrates proven, evidence-based approaches such as:



Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Group therapy and peer support programming





By lowering barriers to care, Alliance Recovery ensures that treatment remains both effective and accessible, helping clients build sustainable, long-term recovery.

Looking Ahead

Alliance Recovery is also preparing to open a new detox facility in Los Angeles, further expanding its continuum of care and addressing critical gaps in treatment availability. This upcoming initiative reflects the organization's long-term vision of making high-quality, affordable treatment accessible to communities across California.

For more information about Alliance Recovery and its services, please visit:

Media Contact:

Will Nickens Jr., MBA

Co-Head of Marketing

216-965-3571

...

