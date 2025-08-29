Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Deposits In Banks In Garabagh And East Zangazur Economic Regions Surge

Deposits In Banks In Garabagh And East Zangazur Economic Regions Surge


2025-08-29 03:08:01
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

As of August 1, 2025, the volume of deposits placed in banks from the Garabagh economic region stood at 95.835 million manats, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. The figure reflects a decrease of...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN29082025000195011045ID1109994666

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search