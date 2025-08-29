Putin Met With Trump To Evade New Sanctions Estonian Foreign Minister

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This opinion was expressed by Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna in a comment to Ukrinform.

The minister emphasized that he considers the Russian forces' shelling of Kyiv on August 28 a deliberate attack.

“This was a deliberate attack by Putin on civilians. At a time when Europe and the United States are making efforts together with Ukraine to end the war and achieve lasting peace, Putin clearly demonstrates that he has not abandoned his goals and continues to commit war crimes and kill civilians, including children,” the Estonian Foreign Minister stressed.

He emphasized that the youngest victim of the Russian attack on Kyiv was only two years old, and raised doubts about whether Russia is truly interested in peace.

“It is clear that peace is not being sought with 31 missiles and 598 attack drones,” Tsahkna added.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that on August 28, it summoned the Russian chargé d'affaires to deliver a note of protest in response to Russia's large-scale and deadly missile and drone strikes on Kyiv.

