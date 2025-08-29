Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Revokes Palestinian's Officials' Visas

US Revokes Palestinian's Officials' Visas


2025-08-29 03:02:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- US Department of State announced on Friday denying and revoking visas from members of the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), ahead of the UN General Assembly.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied and revoked visas from members of the Palestine officials in accordance with the US law, State Department spokesperson said in a statement.
Spokesperson said that President Trump Administration has been clear that for US national security interests to hold the PLO and PA accountable for not complying with their commitments, and for undermining the prospects for peace.
"PA must also end its attempts to bypass negotiations through international lawfare campaigns, including appeals to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ), and efforts to secure the unilateral recognition of a conjectural Palestinian state," the statement added.
Regarding visas, the spokesperson explained that the Palestinian Authority's Mission to the United Nations will receive exemptions under the UN Headquarters Agreement. (end)
amm


MENAFN29082025000071011013ID1109994517

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search