US Revokes Palestinian's Officials' Visas
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- US Department of State announced on Friday denying and revoking visas from members of the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), ahead of the UN General Assembly.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied and revoked visas from members of the Palestine officials in accordance with the US law, State Department spokesperson said in a statement.
Spokesperson said that President Trump Administration has been clear that for US national security interests to hold the PLO and PA accountable for not complying with their commitments, and for undermining the prospects for peace.
"PA must also end its attempts to bypass negotiations through international lawfare campaigns, including appeals to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ), and efforts to secure the unilateral recognition of a conjectural Palestinian state," the statement added.
Regarding visas, the spokesperson explained that the Palestinian Authority's Mission to the United Nations will receive exemptions under the UN Headquarters Agreement. (end)
amm
Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied and revoked visas from members of the Palestine officials in accordance with the US law, State Department spokesperson said in a statement.
Spokesperson said that President Trump Administration has been clear that for US national security interests to hold the PLO and PA accountable for not complying with their commitments, and for undermining the prospects for peace.
"PA must also end its attempts to bypass negotiations through international lawfare campaigns, including appeals to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ), and efforts to secure the unilateral recognition of a conjectural Palestinian state," the statement added.
Regarding visas, the spokesperson explained that the Palestinian Authority's Mission to the United Nations will receive exemptions under the UN Headquarters Agreement. (end)
amm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment