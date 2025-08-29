ACASS BOLSTERS ITS INTERNATIONAL SALES TEAM WITH THREE NEW HIRES

Fulya Hargrave, Sales Director - Turkey & Middle East

Zach Ungerleider, Sales Director - South Central U.S. & Mexico

Kevin Laloux, Charter Sales Executive

Montreal-based business aviation support services leader ACASS has added three new employees to its international sales team.

- Andre Khury, CEOMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fulya Hargrave, most recently with Jetex Dubai, has joined ACASS as Sales Director–Turkey & the Middle East. She has 32 years of aircraft sales, sales management, flight crew, and charter experience in North America and the Middle East. Ms. Hargrave will serve ACASS's existing clientele in Turkey and the Middle East and serve as the primary point of contact for new sales and acquisition business in the region.Zach Ungerleider, most recently with Honeywell Aerospace, has joined ACASS as Sales Director–South Central U.S. & Mexico. He has 15 years of maintenance, engineering and aftermarket sales experience with two U.S.-based aviation OEMs and other aerospace companies. Mr. Ungerleider will enable ACASS's North American aircraft sales team to offer more dedicated service and an expanded regional network.Kevin Laloux, most recently with JB Aviation Services, has joined ACASS in the role of Charter Sales Executive. He has eight years of flight operations, flight coordination, financial services, and compliance experience. Mr. Laloux's knowledge and experience will help drive the growth of and range of offerings in ACASS's increasingly robust charter segment.“It's exciting and, honestly, somewhat amazing to me that in ACASS's 30th year in business we are still growing and expanding what we are able to offer our clients,” said ACASS CEO Andre Khury.“Being able to attract and hire international talent like Fulya, Zach, and Kevin speaks to our standing in the industry and our commitment to the most professional, personal, results‐generating service for our clients.”ACASS is a global leader in private aviation services, specializing in sales and acquisitions, aircraft management, flight crew staffing, and charter. Since 1994, ACASS has delivered best-in-class aviation solutions backed by a commitment to integrity, professionalism, and operational excellence. ACASS is headquartered in Montreal with regional presence across the globe.

