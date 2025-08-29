Mohr Marketing Extends Offer: Attorneys Can Receive 10 Free Premium MVA Leads

Personal Injury Leads

Leads That Convert

Leads For Law Firms and Healthcare Professionals

New clients who sign up for a Signed MVA Cases Campaign by September 30, 2025, will receive 10 free premium, call-verified, call-transferred leads.

- Susan MohrALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mohr Marketing , a leading provider of marketing solutions for attorneys, today announced an extension to its popular offer for attorneys seeking to expand their Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) case docket. New clients who sign up for a Signed MVA Cases Campaign by September 30, 2025, will receive 10 free premium, call-verified, call-transferred leads.The offer aims to help attorneys lower their cost of client acquisition and accelerate the growth of their MVA practice. These leads are the same high-quality leads generated and verified for Mohr Marketing's signed cases program. Valued at $5,000, these high-value leads have a proven conversion rate, with Mohr Marketing typically converting 40% of these leads into signed cases. There is no additional cost for these leads when attorneys sign up for the signed cases program by the deadline."We understand the challenges attorneys face in consistently attracting high-quality MVA cases," said Sue Mohr, founder of Mohr Marketing. "That's why we've developed a proven system to deliver a consistent flow of qualified clients directly to their firm. This extended offer provides an even greater incentive for attorneys to experience the benefits of our program."Mohr Marketing specializes in connecting attorneys with their target audience using the latest technology and AI-driven marketing strategies. The company's tailored approach encompasses everything from targeted advertising to client intake and signing, ensuring attorneys receive only qualified cases ready for legal representation.The benefits of partnering with Mohr Marketing include:.Lower cost of acquisition: By focusing on qualified leads, attorneys can reduce their marketing spend and improve their ROI..Faster docket growth: A consistent flow of qualified leads allows attorneys to expand their MVA case docket more quickly..Increased revenue: High-conversion leads translate into more signed cases and increased revenue for the firm.Mohr Marketing also generates Spanish-speaking leads, further expanding the potential client base for participating attorneys."Imagine the impact 10 additional premium leads could have on your firm's bottom line, at no extra cost," Mohr added. "We encourage attorneys to take advantage of this limited-time offer and discover how our system can transform their MVA practice. It is a powerful, cost-effective offer that will boost your docket heading into the new year."Attorneys interested in learning more about the Signed MVA Cases Campaign and the extended offer can book a free, no-obligation strategy call with Mohr Marketing at .During the call, Mohr Marketing will discuss the attorney's specific needs and how their system can help achieve their growth goals.About Mohr Marketing:With a focus on innovation and results-driven strategies, Mohr Marketing helps businesses achieve their marketing goals and drive sustainable growth.Our unparalleled expertise in the legal and healthcare industries, spanning over 30 years, has established us as leaders in building client pipelines through quality lead generation.Our team has extensive experience of creating customized strategies that drive high-quality new clients to legal and healthcare practices, resulting in increased growth.For more information, visit our site at , or contact us at..., or use our calendar link to schedule a call with one of our marketing gurus.

