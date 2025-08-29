Tradeint Earns 2025 Awards For Excellence In Trade Intelligence Software Across Top Platforms

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 29, 2025 5:45 am - TradeInt earned 2025 awards from Crozdesk, G2, Trustpilot, Slashdot & more, recognized for excellence in trade data intelligence, supply chain risk reduction, and global sourcing insights.

TradeIntTM, a leading AI-powered trade data intelligence platform, has earned top recognition from Crozdesk, Slashdot, G2, and Trustpilot for product excellence and user satisfaction in 2025. These awards reflect the platform's growing influence in helping businesses reduce supply chain risk and make smarter global sourcing decisions.

They have been honored with multiple recognitions in 2025 from globally respected software review platforms, including Crozdesk, Slashdot, Trustpilot, G2, SourceForge, and more. These awards reinforce the platform's reputation as a trusted and innovative technology partner for sourcing, procurement, and strategic trade operations.

Review platforms like Crozdesk, Slashdot, G2, and Trustpilot are known for their rigorous evaluation of software based on real user experiences, performance metrics, and market relevance. According to G2, over 90% of B2B buyers rely on third-party peer reviews before making software decisions. Similarly, Crozdesk's algorithms and analyst reviews help spotlight only the top 5% of business software based on satisfaction, functionality, and reliability.

In 2025, TradeInt achieved:

- Crozdesk: High User Satisfaction Badge

- Slashdot: Industry Leadership Recognition for Spring 2025

- Top Business Software: Top-Rated Business Software in 2025

“Badges like High Performer or Top Ranked aren't just trophies - they tell the market that this solution delivers measurable value,” states a 2024 G2 Market Trends Report.

According to Slashdot's 2025 Buyer Insights Report, 78% of procurement managers are overwhelmed by the volume of tech solutions on the market, and awards or user badges act as validation shortcuts. Trade software buyers want transparency, credibility, and proof of ROI, which makes peer-reviewed recognition crucial in winning trust. Such reviews are often used in:

- Vendor shortlisting for enterprise tech adoption

- Proof of usability for trade compliance & internal budgeting approval

- Benchmarking against industry peers

These awards mean TradeInt's platform is recognized not only for innovation but for ease of use, tangible impact, and strategic alignment with today's complex trade environment.

TradeInt is trusted by over 5,000 global users across logistics, manufacturing, commodities trading, and financial consulting sectors. Core features include:

- Advanced trade record search by HS code, product name, or company

- Verified transaction records from over 200 countries

- Competitor tracking, sourcing trends, and merchant verification tools

- AI-powered data analytics & visualizations for global trade insights

- Company profiles and contact database

TradeInt supports global trade professionals across different functions and industries:

- Supply Chain Management: Vet international vendors with shipment consistency, port records, and product volumes

- Market Intelligence & Strategy: Identify market entry opportunities, competitor moves, and rising demand pockets

- Consulting & Advisory: Deliver high-trust, data-backed recommendations that reduce client risk and increase operational ROI

- Traders & SMEs: Leverage the same market intelligence used by Fortune 500 firms, now democratized through smart search

“Receiving these recognitions validates our effort to empower businesses with more than just data - but with clarity and confidence,” said Ysabelle Yeong, Product Manager at TradeInt.“We're honored to be trusted by global users, and this motivates us to keep pushing the limits of what trade intelligence can do.”

About TradeIntTM

TradeInt is an AI-powered trade data intelligence platform designed to help businesses make informed decisions based on verified global import and export data. With customs coverage across more than 80 countries and trusted by global enterprises and advisors, TradeInt provides tools to optimize sourcing, monitor competitors, and uncover global market opportunities. Learn more at