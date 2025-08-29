Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azergold's Export Revenues Surge 2.3 Times To $125Mln In Seven Months

Azergold's Export Revenues Surge 2.3 Times To $125Mln In Seven Months


2025-08-29 09:09:54
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

AzerGold's export revenues reached $125.1 million in the first seven months of the current year, Azernews reports, according to the August issue of the Export Review published by the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication (CERAC).

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN29082025000195011045ID1109993353

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search