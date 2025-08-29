Azergold's Export Revenues Surge 2.3 Times To $125Mln In Seven Months

AzerGold's export revenues reached $125.1 million in the first seven months of the current year, Azernews reports, according to the August issue of the Export Review published by the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication (CERAC).

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%