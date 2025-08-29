Verkkokauppa Oyj - Managers' Transactions Tatu Kaleva
Oyj MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 29 August 2025 at 15:15 EESTOyj has received a notification from Tatu Kaleva, Oyj's management team member, of a transaction made with Oyj's financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given hereunder.
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tatu Kaleva
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Oyj
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 120857/4/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-08-26
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 111 Unit price: 3.66 EUR
(2): Volume: 36 Unit price: 3.66 EUR
(3): Volume: 28 Unit price: 3.66 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 175 Volume weighted average price: 3.66 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-08-27
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 744 Unit price: 3.69 EUR
(2): Volume: 18 Unit price: 3.69 EUR
(3): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 3.69 EUR
(4): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 3.69 EUR
(5): Volume: 150 Unit price: 3.69 EUR
(6): Volume: 51 Unit price: 3.69 EUR
(7): Volume: 27 Unit price: 3.69 EUR
Aggregated transactions (7):
Volume: 2990 Volume weighted average price: 3.69 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-08-28
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1421 Unit price: 3.86 EUR
(2): Volume: 978 Unit price: 3.85 EUR
(3): Volume: 157 Unit price: 3.85 EUR
(4): Volume: 101 Unit price: 3.85 EUR
(5): Volume: 10 Unit price: 3.86 EUR
(6): Volume: 6 Unit price: 3.85 EUR
(7): Volume: 9 Unit price: 3.82 EUR
(8): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 3.82 EUR
(9): Volume: 700 Unit price: 3.8 EUR
(10): Volume: 552 Unit price: 3.82 EUR
(11): Volume: 500 Unit price: 3.82 EUR
(12): Volume: 250 Unit price: 3.82 EUR
(13): Volume: 149 Unit price: 3.81 EUR
(14): Volume: 1 Unit price: 3.8 EUR
(15): Volume: 1 Unit price: 3.8 EUR
Aggregated transactions (15):
Volume: 6835 Volume weighted average price: 3.83155 EUROyj
More information:
Klaus Korhonen, Head of Legal
...
Tel. +358 50 32 555 28
is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer's side. accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland's fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 1.7 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers ́ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company's revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
