Voltas Joins RATA Conclave 2025 As Main Event Partner To Champion Innovation In India's Cooling Industry
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, August 29, 2025: Voltas Limited, India's No. 1 AC company from the house of Tata, and a frontrunner in the Make in India movement is proud to announce its association as the Main Event Partner of the upcoming RATA Conclave 2025. Scheduled for August 30, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, the Conclave, organised by the Refrigeration and Air-conditioning Traders' Association (RATA) is themed“Empowering HVAC&R Business for Sustainable Growth” and will bring together 750+ industry stakeholders, including Sales & Service Dealers (SSDs), contractors, manufacturers, and traders.
At the Conclave, Mr. Mukundan Menon, Managing Director, Voltas and President, RAMA, will highlight India's immense growth potential in the cooling industry-driven by rising demand, evolving consumer lifestyles, and increasing awareness of climate-control solutions. In India, rising incomes, growing climate awareness, and energy-efficiency mandates are accelerating demand not only in metros but also across Tier 2 and 3 cities, rural areas, and small commercial spaces. Against this backdrop, Voltas is scaling its distribution, co-creating with MSMEs, strengthening service ecosystems, and driving backward integration through its Chennai plant to localise component manufacturing and reduce import dependency.
Mr. Mukundan Menon will deliver a plenary address on“Indian HVAC&R Growth Story and Collaborations with MSMEs to Strengthen the Supply Chain.” His address will set the tone for discussions on industry innovation, sustainable cooling, and the vital role of MSMEs in strengthening the HVAC&R ecosystem. Further, Voltas will host two dedicated sessions as an“Opportunity Giver”, highlighting collaborative opportunities with different business segments.
Speaking about the company's participation, Mr. Mukundan Menon, Managing Director, Voltas and President, RAMA, said:“MSMEs are the backbone of the HVAC&R industry, driving innovation, service excellence, and last-mile reach.”
He added,“With a deep sense of responsibility towards the industry's growth, I believe empowering MSMEs is essential to building a future-ready cooling ecosystem. At Voltas, we are focused on co-creating value with our dealer, contractor, and manufacturing partners to strengthen a resilient and sustainable supply chain. Platforms like RATA Conclave 2025 play a pivotal role in fostering collaboration, exchanging ideas, and shaping the future of India's cooling industry.”
Through its leadership at the Conclave, Voltas reaffirms its commitment to sustainable growth, reducing import dependency by localising component manufacturing, creating vendor opportunities for MSMEs, and strengthening India's HVAC&R supply chain in line with Atmanirbhar Bharat. By enabling MSMEs with training, financing support, and digital tools, and by building collaborative growth models, Voltas continues to support the sector's transformation into a globally competitive ecosystem.
About Voltas Limited:
Voltas Limited, founded in India in 1954 and part of the Tata Group, is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider, projects specialist, and a leading player in consumer durables. Alongside its undisputed market leadership in Room Air Conditioners- with a footprint of over 30,000 touch points-Voltas has expanded into the home appliances segment through a wide range of innovative products under the Voltas Beko brand, its equal partnership joint venture with Beko, a leading European home appliances company. The company's portfolio also includes Air Coolers, Water Heaters, Fans, Water Dispensers, Water Coolers, Commercial Refrigeration, and Commercial Air Conditioning products, offering comprehensive cooling and comfort solutions to consumers and businesses alike.
At the Conclave, Mr. Mukundan Menon, Managing Director, Voltas and President, RAMA, will highlight India's immense growth potential in the cooling industry-driven by rising demand, evolving consumer lifestyles, and increasing awareness of climate-control solutions. In India, rising incomes, growing climate awareness, and energy-efficiency mandates are accelerating demand not only in metros but also across Tier 2 and 3 cities, rural areas, and small commercial spaces. Against this backdrop, Voltas is scaling its distribution, co-creating with MSMEs, strengthening service ecosystems, and driving backward integration through its Chennai plant to localise component manufacturing and reduce import dependency.
Mr. Mukundan Menon will deliver a plenary address on“Indian HVAC&R Growth Story and Collaborations with MSMEs to Strengthen the Supply Chain.” His address will set the tone for discussions on industry innovation, sustainable cooling, and the vital role of MSMEs in strengthening the HVAC&R ecosystem. Further, Voltas will host two dedicated sessions as an“Opportunity Giver”, highlighting collaborative opportunities with different business segments.
Speaking about the company's participation, Mr. Mukundan Menon, Managing Director, Voltas and President, RAMA, said:“MSMEs are the backbone of the HVAC&R industry, driving innovation, service excellence, and last-mile reach.”
He added,“With a deep sense of responsibility towards the industry's growth, I believe empowering MSMEs is essential to building a future-ready cooling ecosystem. At Voltas, we are focused on co-creating value with our dealer, contractor, and manufacturing partners to strengthen a resilient and sustainable supply chain. Platforms like RATA Conclave 2025 play a pivotal role in fostering collaboration, exchanging ideas, and shaping the future of India's cooling industry.”
Through its leadership at the Conclave, Voltas reaffirms its commitment to sustainable growth, reducing import dependency by localising component manufacturing, creating vendor opportunities for MSMEs, and strengthening India's HVAC&R supply chain in line with Atmanirbhar Bharat. By enabling MSMEs with training, financing support, and digital tools, and by building collaborative growth models, Voltas continues to support the sector's transformation into a globally competitive ecosystem.
About Voltas Limited:
Voltas Limited, founded in India in 1954 and part of the Tata Group, is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider, projects specialist, and a leading player in consumer durables. Alongside its undisputed market leadership in Room Air Conditioners- with a footprint of over 30,000 touch points-Voltas has expanded into the home appliances segment through a wide range of innovative products under the Voltas Beko brand, its equal partnership joint venture with Beko, a leading European home appliances company. The company's portfolio also includes Air Coolers, Water Heaters, Fans, Water Dispensers, Water Coolers, Commercial Refrigeration, and Commercial Air Conditioning products, offering comprehensive cooling and comfort solutions to consumers and businesses alike.
Company :-Adfactors PR
User :- Tanima Das
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment