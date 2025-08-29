Seychelles: President Chairs Follow-Up Meeting On Airport Redevelopment Project

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

President Wavel Ramkalawan this afternoon chaired a follow-up meeting to review progress on the Airport Redevelopment Project.

The meeting follows an initial site visit and working session chaired by the President at the Seychelles International Airport on 31st July, during which the committee committed to reconvening one month later to assess developments and further expand on the proposals put forward.

Also in attendance were Vice-President Ahmed Afif, the Minister for Transport, the Principal Secretary for Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, the Chief Executive Officers of the Seychelles Airport Authority (SAA), the Seychelles Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA), and the Seychelles International Airport (SIA), as well as representatives from key government departments and agencies. The meeting also engaged technical experts, the finance team, project planners, and airport management.

During the deliberations, members noted that the concept and proposals for the redevelopment have progressed considerably, with a shared vision of an airport that will meet Seychelles' needs not only in the immediate years ahead but over a longer-term horizon of up to 30 years. Central to the discussions were ICAO standards, the current use of space, future passenger growth, safety, and practical considerations to ensure the redevelopment delivers an effective and modern facility that serves the country well.

Immediate solutions were also explored, including the possibility of installing a second luggage carousel to alleviate baggage collection delays, particularly during periods of multiple flight arrivals.

President Ramkalawan expressed satisfaction with the consultative approach being undertaken, noting that inclusive discussions with all relevant authorities and technicians enable Government to make well-informed decisions. He emphasized that the ultimate goal is to deliver an airport concept that meets international standards, responds to the nation's ever-growing demands, and provides a facility that the people of Seychelles can take pride in.

