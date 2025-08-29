Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gold Price RISES On August 29: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City

2025-08-29 05:01:32
Gold prices rose again today. Slight increases were seen in cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi. Check out the latest rates for each city

Bad news for the middle class. Gold prices are up again today. Prices fluctuate daily. While there have been dips, they haven't been significant. Today, prices changed again, with a slight increase from yesterday. Here's a quick look at the rates in different cities.

Today's Gold Rates in Kolkata:

22 Carat - ₹9,406 per gram

24 Carat - ₹10,261 per gram

18 Carat - ₹7,696 per gram

Yesterday's Gold Rates in Kolkata:

22 Carat - ₹9,405 per gram

24 Carat - ₹10,260 per gram

18 Carat - ₹7,695 per gram

Today's Gold Rates in Chennai:

22 Carat - ₹9,406 per gram

24 Carat - ₹10,015 per gram

18 Carat - ₹7,776 per gram

Today's Gold Rates in Mumbai:

22 Carat - ₹9,409 per gram

24 Carat - ₹10,261 per gram

18 Carat - ₹7,696 per gram

Today's Gold Rates in Ahmedabad:

22 Carat - ₹9,406 per gram

24 Carat - ₹10,261 per gram

18 Carat - ₹7,696 per gram

Today's Gold Rates in Kerala:

22 Carat - ₹9,406 per gram

24 Carat - ₹10,216 per gram

18 Carat - ₹7,696 per gram

Today's Gold Rates in Delhi:

22 Carat - ₹9,421 per gram

24 Carat - ₹10,276 per gram

18 Carat - ₹7,709 per gram

Today's Gold Rates in Bengaluru:

22 Carat - ₹9,409 per gram

24 Carat - ₹10,261 per gram

18 Carat - ₹7,696 per gram

