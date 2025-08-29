Colombian Peso And COLCAP Pause As Momentum Slows, Winners And Losers Shift
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Colombian peso held steady on Friday morning, trading at 4,015 to the US dollar, after a calm overnight session and a previous day marked by modest moves.
Official TradingView data and central bank sources show little fluctuation in the peso's value as global markets remained wary and local drivers faded.
The COLCAP stock index closed at 1,838.34 points, slipping 0.14% over the last 24 hours. Despite rising in recent weeks, Colombian stocks have lost some momentum.
The daily price chart signals a market in pause: the MACD, a measure of trend strength, has flattened, and the Relative Strength Index currently sits just above 65, back from recent highs, suggesting there's less pressure to buy at current levels.
Bollinger Bands narrowed, highlighting low volatility, while volume declined, which shows less trading conviction. International factors shaped the past day, with neither the US dollar nor global liquidity pushing the peso or local stocks decisively.
The widely watched Global Liquidity Index hovered without direction, and the US Dollar Index moved only slightly.
Traders see the peso's firm position as a sign that Colombia's relatively high interest rates and contained inflation are supporting the currency, but many now question how long these factors will keep investors engaged.
Corporate results added nuance. Several local stocks stood out. On the winning side, Bancolombia rose 1.4%, Ecopetrol advanced 1.1%, Grupo Aval added 1.0%, ISA climbed 0.9%, and Grupo Sura gained 0.7%.
Meanwhile, among the session's losers, Avianca dropped 2.3%, Cementos Argos fell 1.8%, Grupo Éxito lost 1.7%, Nutresa slipped 1.3%, and Canacol Energy dipped 1.1%. These moves reflect both company-specific news and broader caution among investors.
Charts for both the peso and COLCAP show a classic stall. Technical indicators point to a wait-and-see attitude, with neither clear buy nor sell signals.
Support for the peso sits near 3,990, resistance near 4,050. For COLCAP, traders watch 1,823 as support and 1,849 as resistance. The story behind these numbers is a market caught between optimism over stable policy and doubt about new catalysts.
High rates and contained inflation have anchored the peso, but the drop in trading volume and the leveling of technical indicators reflect a reality: investors want fresh reasons to commit.
Colombia's markets now sit at a crossroads. Further moves will likely hinge on new economic data or global shifts, not on yesterday's drivers. For now, the market story is clear-a patient pause as everyone waits for the next chapter.
