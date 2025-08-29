Man Drowns In Maharashtra's Jagbudi River During Ganesh Idol Immersion

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) In a heartbreaking incident, a man drowned in the Jagbudi River while he was immersing the Lord Ganesha's idol in Bhoste village of Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district.

Two men went for the 'visarjan' on Thursday evening but were swept by the strong current of water. While one of the men managed to swim to safety, another drowned.

Soon after the news of the drowning spread, police and locals launched the rescue operation. Rescue efforts by local authorities continued late into the night but were stopped due to darkness.

The search resumed on Friday morning with the help of a National Disaster Response Force team from Chiplun, though the strong river current made the operation difficult.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident has gone viral in Khed city. A clip showing the youth who survived has been widely circulated on social media.

The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Mangesh Patil, a resident of Bhoste Patliwadi. Patil is survived by his wife and two children.

A pall of gloom descended on the family, which had brought the Ganpati idol for the first time to their home on Ganesh Mahotsav.

Notably, 'Ganesh Chaturthi' or 'Vinayaka Chaturthi' is observed to celebrate the birthday of Lord Ganesha, son of Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

The 11-day Ganeshotsava celebrations this year began on August 27 and will culminate on September 6. During the festivities, beautifully crafted idols of Lord Ganesha are installed in homes and public pandals decorated with flowers, lights, and modaks.

The festival is marked by prayers, aartis, and community festivities, culminating in the Visarjan, when idols are immersed in water amid chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya".

People observe Ganesh Mahotsava for different periods, and keep the idol for one and a half, three, five, seven, or even ten days before visarjan (immersion).