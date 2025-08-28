Carluv.Uk Exports First Truck To Tanzania, Strengthening UK East Africa Trade Links

Video Link:

The exported vehicle, a 2015 Scania R450, has been delivered to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania's largest port city. This achievement opens the door for increased exports to Tanzania and the wider East African region, which includes the landlocked markets of Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Rwanda, and Uganda, as well as Malawi and Zambia to the south.

“We are delighted to have broken into the Tanzania market and formed a partnership with an agent in Dar es Salaam who can advise customers locally, take payment, and handle clearing and forwarding,” said Eric Muhanji, Director at Carluv Ltd.

Carluv's entry into Tanzania reflects the company's long-term vision to supply quality trucks and plant equipment to Africa's growing transport, construction, and logistics industries. In addition to Tanzania, Carluv is actively exploring exports to other African markets highlighted her .

The company's first Tanzania export has been documented in detail on its blog: 2015 Scania R450 Export UK to Tanzani .

For more on Carluv's international expansion and UK export case studies, see:



Carluv – Trucks & Plant Exports to Tanzania UK Government Case Study on Carluv

