Imergea Empowers Smes With Borderless M&A, Valuation, And Growth Advisory
About Imergea
Imergea is an independent consulting firm specializing in cross-border mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). With close to 20 years of holistic experience in international sales spanning all continents, the firm supports business owners, entrepreneurs, and investors in preparing for transactions, attracting partners, and expanding internationally.
Because we believe that SMEs can be the giants of tomorrow, Imergea seeks to democratize access to M&A by offering ad-hoc services combined with modern digital tools, ensuring that entrepreneurs receive the same quality of strategic advice as large corporations - but also at a level they can afford, with personalized services throughout the entire M&A journey.
From Preparation to SPA/APA
Imergea guides clients through the full transaction cycle, covering sell-side and buy-side advisory and supporting every step of the deal process. From early sales preparation through to the signing of SPA (Share Purchase Agreement) or APA (Asset Purchase Agreement), the firm ensures that each stage is managed confidentially and strategically to protect the interests of business owners.
From Preparation to Value Creation via a Structured M&A Process
From expanding internationally, strategic company revamp, and sales preparation to full M&A advisory, Imergea empowers entrepreneurs to maximize value creation. We support business owners who have poured their heart into their companies, guiding them with personalized services throughout the M&A journey .
Our structured workflow includes:
Preparation & Documentation – getting financial and operational materials ready, while organizing them in a secure dataroom for transparency.
Investor Outreach – actively reaching out to financial investors (private equity, family offices, funds) as well as adjacent strategic players that can create stronger synergies.
Due Diligence & Target Readiness – ensuring companies are positioned to pass buyer scrutiny and maintain negotiation leverage.
Negotiation & Deal Structuring – supporting LOI drafting and transaction structuring, leading up to the sales purchase agreeent SPA or APA.
Export & Growth Strategy
Beyond M&A, Imergea also provides export development strategies, helping SMEs explore new international markets, strengthen distribution channels, and accelerate growth across borders. This complements the firm's advisory focus and offers clients a broader path to sustainable expansion.
Digital Tools
To make professional advice more accessible, Imergea offers free digital tools on its website:
A valuation calculator tailored for SMEs.
An export sales assessment tool leveraging reliable data from top tier sources like World Bank open data.
An M&A activity dashboard providing insights into deal flow and investor trends.
The Atlas of PE/VC , a searchable directory of private equity and venture capital investors across multiple regions, designed to connect SMEs with potential financial partners.
Contact
For more information, visit:
Data-driven advice – Borderless success
