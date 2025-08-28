INVESTOR ALERT: Morris Kandinov LLP Investigating ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX)
On August 14, 2025, ESSA issued a press release announcing that it would pay out $80 million to existing shareholders (about $1.69 per share). The press release issued by ESSA stated that the common shares would trade with "due bills" representing an assignment of the right to receive the distribution during the period from August 19, 2025 through and including August 25, 2025 (the "Due Bill Period"). Belatedly, ESSA issued a notice stating that the dividend announcement contained an error. ESSA clarified that the correct Due Bill Period was in fact August 19, 2025 through and including August 22, 2025. As such, the distribution was paid to ESSA shareholders on August 22, 2025, and as a result, common shares did not trade with due bills on August 25, 2025, and instead began trading on an "ex-dividend" basis as of such date. Notwithstanding the stock being halted, about 178 million ESSA shares - almost $100 million worth - changed hands on August 25, 2025. Prior to August 25, 2025, ESSA's average trading volume this year was under 250,000 shares per day. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: . All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.
Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:
...
(619) 780-3993
moka
Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.
Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment