DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Data Privacy Claims On Behalf Of Lasership Inc. D/B/A Ontrac Final Mile Customers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP, based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Lasership Inc. d/b/a OnTrac Final Mile (“OnTrac”). OnTrac learned of a data breach on or about April 15, 2025.

About Lasership Inc. dba OnTrac Final Mile

OnTrac Final Mile, formed in 2021 through the merger of LaserShip (East Coast) and OnTrac (West Coast), is a nationwide e-commerce delivery company. It specializes in the fast and reliable delivery of small packages, offering same-day and next-day service to online retailers.

What happened?

Around April 15, 2025, OnTrac identified unusual activity on part of its computer network. They promptly initiated an investigation and found that between April 13 and April 15, 2025, an unauthorized third party might have accessed certain files.

The affected files potentially include personal data such as names paired with birth dates, Social Security numbers, driver's license or state ID numbers, medical records, and health insurance details. Approximately 40,017 individuals may have been impacted by this security incident.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning OnTrac, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the OnTrac data breach.

