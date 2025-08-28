Hemostemix Announces Financing Plans For Vescell(TM) Treatment

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) -(TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0), an autologous (patient's own) stem cell therapy company offeringto individuals suffering from peripheral arterial disease, chronic limb threatening ischemia, angina, ischemic cardiomyopathy, non-ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy, congestive heart failure, and total body ischemia, under Florida's SB 1768, announces it has organized patient financing for VesCellTM treatments in Florida from MedLoanFinancing.

Florida's law authorizes the use of advanced cell therapies such as VesCellTM in patients with life-threatening or severely debilitating conditions who have exhausted standard-of-care treatment options. To drive rapid adoption, Hemostemix is arranging various payment plans for patients who are interested to pay monthly for a VesCellTM treatment.

"MedLoanFinancing provides individuals with an easy to digest monthly payment plan, to obtain a VesCellTM treatment, stated Thomas Smeenk. Equivalent to a monthly car payment, an individual can obtain up to $50,000 of credit to purchase a treatment, including any physician expenses. This greatly expands access to VesCellTM for patients in need", Smeenk said.

"This payment plan facility is how 80% of patients will prefer to gain access to our care", stated Croom Lawrence, CCO. "Like a monthly car payment, it makes VesCell more affordable and generates predictable revenue to fund company operations", Lawrence said.

Clinical Trial Results Presented to Podiatry and Cardiology Clinics this Week

This week, the team is presenting its clinically relevant results to Podiatry and Cardiology clinics in Naples, and Boca Raton, generating significant clinical and business interests.







Ulcer size in the treated group decreased from a mean of 1.46 cm2 (the size of a wild strawberry) to 0.48 mm2 (p = 0.01) (the size of a grain of sand) by 3 months. There was no significant decrease in the size of the ulcers of the placebo group (p < 0.54).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX

Hemostemix is an autologous stem cell therapy platform company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, is scaling and selling autologous (patient's own) blood-based stem cell therapy, VesCellTM (ACP-01). A recent peer-reviewed article in Cells (June 29, 2025) provides the scientific foundation for how ACP-01 and NCP-01 may enhance brain-computer interface performance by reducing inflammation, fostering angiogenesis and synaptic plasticity, and potentially extending implant longevity. Hemostemix has completed seven clinical studies of 318 subjects and published its results in 11 peer reviewed publications. ACP-01 is safe, clinically relevant and statistically significant as a treatment for peripheral arterial disease , chronic limb threatening ischemia , non ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy , ischemic cardiomyopathy , congestive heart failure , and angina . Hemostemix completed its Phase II clinical trial for chronic limb threatening ischemia and published its results in the Journal of Biomedical Research & Environmental Science . As compared to a five year mortality rate of 50% in the CLTI patient population, UBC and U of T reported to the 41st meeting of vascular surgeons: 0% mortality, cessation of pain, wound healing in 83% of patients followed for up to 4.5 years, as a midpoint result. For more information, please visit .