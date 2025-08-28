Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Embassy Highlights Jordan's Role In Global Health, Hikma's Impact In US


2025-08-28 03:06:46
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug. 28 (Petra) – The Jordanian Embassy in Washington on Thursday underscored Jordan's pride in its trusted partnership in advancing global health.
In a post on the X platform, the embassy highlighted the contribution of Hikma Pharmaceuticals, founded in Amman, which supplies nearly half of the United States' demand for amoxicillin.
The embassy added that Hikma's global expertise has positioned Jordan as a regional hub for the production of life-saving medicines, reflecting the Kingdom's leadership in the pharmaceutical industry and its role in supporting global health security.

MENAFN28082025000117011021ID1109990435

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search