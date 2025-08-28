Embassy Highlights Jordan's Role In Global Health, Hikma's Impact In US

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 28 (Petra) – The Jordanian Embassy in Washington on Thursday underscored Jordan's pride in its trusted partnership in advancing global health.In a post on the X platform, the embassy highlighted the contribution of Hikma Pharmaceuticals, founded in Amman, which supplies nearly half of the United States' demand for amoxicillin.The embassy added that Hikma's global expertise has positioned Jordan as a regional hub for the production of life-saving medicines, reflecting the Kingdom's leadership in the pharmaceutical industry and its role in supporting global health security.