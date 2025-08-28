UAE Investors Stick Firm With Homegrown Equities

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

A surge of enthusiasm from the United Arab Emirates' retail investors is bolstering domestic stock markets, signalling growing public confidence in the country's economic trajectory. Data from the latest edition of the UAE Retail Investor Beat, conducted between 10 and 21 July 2025, shows that 85 per cent of people taking investment decisions are now allocated to UAE-listed equities, with 39 per cent invested in Abu Dhabi shares, 28 per cent in Dubai, and 18 per cent holding positions in both platforms.

Investor confidence appears grounded. Currently, 63 per cent report being“very confident” in the UAE's economic performance, while a further 29 per cent describe themselves as“somewhat confident.” When looking ahead, 59 per cent express strong confidence in the long-term performance of locally listed stocks, with an additional 32 per cent somewhat confident. Investors remain optimistic about the near future: 48 per cent anticipate substantial gains over the next 12 months, while 34 per cent expect steady growth. On a regional scale, 58 per cent believe the Middle East will generate the highest returns over the next five years, ahead of the United States at 50 per cent.

Sectoral preferences reveal clear priorities. Real estate leads with 55 per cent of investors expressing confidence, followed by technology at 48 per cent, and both financial services and energy at 37 per cent each.

George Naddaf, managing director of eToro MENA, framed these findings in the context of market performance: the Dubai Financial Market and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange are among the top-performing exchanges globally, outperforming the S&P 500 by a wide margin. He credits sustained earnings, robust macroeconomic conditions, and supportive government measures for underpinning investor sentiment and reinforcing preference for local opportunities.

Despite this supportive sentiment, geopolitical risks remain front of mind. Nine‐tenths of respondents expect tariffs and trade disputes to exert meaningful pressure on their portfolios over the next six months, and 89 per cent have either adjusted or intend to adjust investment strategies in response. More than half-53 per cent-are tilting further towards UAE equities, while 51 per cent are increasing exposure to commodities. Gold and precious metals are viewed as the most resilient asset class by 49 per cent of investors; cryptocurrency ranks second at 45 per cent and is already the most held class, with 54 per cent ownership.

Naddaf described this as a“disciplined, dual-track approach,” combining reinforcement in domestic equities with defensive hedges in commodities.

Capital commitment remains strong. Sixty‐five per cent of UAE retail investors have already stepped up contributions in past months, while 76 per cent anticipate further increases in the coming three months.

