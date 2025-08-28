In Panama Swollen Rivers And Landslide Warnings Are In Effect With Heavy Rains -
During the evening hours, scattered showers and rain will continue in the central and western Caribbean, as well as the western Pacific. Maximum temperatures will range between 24°C and 26°C in the Central Mountain Range and between 28°C and 31°C in the rest of the country. The ultraviolet radiation index will remain moderate to very high throughout the country, so the use of sunscreen is recommended. As for the sea, there will be favorable conditions on both coasts, in the Caribbean and the Pacific. NewsroomPanama maintains a Watch Notice for significant rain and storms across the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment