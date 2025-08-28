In Panama Swollen Rivers And Landslide Warnings Are In Effect With Heavy Rains

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Authorities urge caution. The bad weather will continue throughout the country on Thursday. Isolated and scattered showers with thunderstorms are forecast today, especially in the coastal areas and the eastern region. Rain is also expected in the metropolitan region, Los Santos, and southern Veraguas. In the afternoon, the outlook becomes more complicated: heavy downpours accompanied by thunderstorms will fall on the Pacific side and in areas from Colón to the Ngäbe Buglé region. Authorities are urging caution as flooded streets, landslides, and rising river levels could occur.

During the evening hours, scattered showers and rain will continue in the central and western Caribbean, as well as the western Pacific. Maximum temperatures will range between 24°C and 26°C in the Central Mountain Range and between 28°C and 31°C in the rest of the country. The ultraviolet radiation index will remain moderate to very high throughout the country, so the use of sunscreen is recommended. As for the sea, there will be favorable conditions on both coasts, in the Caribbean and the Pacific. NewsroomPanama maintains a Watch Notice for significant rain and storms across the country.