EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

IVU publishes Half-year Report 2025

28.08.2025 / 10:56 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In an industry characterized by a shortage of skilled workers and rising cost pressures, efficiency and reliable processes are more important than ever. Our figures for the first half of 2025 speak for themselves: with intelligent IT solutions for buses and trains, we remain firmly on course for growth.



Revenue in the first half of 2025 rose by 17% to €63,968 thousand (2024: €54,731 thousand) compared to the same period last year. Gross profit increased by 11% to €51,574 thousand (2024: €46,418 thousand). At $1,011 thousand (2024: €246 thousand), operating profit (Earnings before interest and taxes - EBIT) is significantly higher than in the same period of the previous year.



The half-year report is available here:



28.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG Bundesallee 88 12161 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 85906-0 Fax: +49 (0)30 85906-111 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0007448508 WKN: 744850 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2187598

End of News EQS News Service