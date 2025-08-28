Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IVU Publishes Half-Year Report 2025


2025-08-28
IVU publishes Half-year Report 2025
28.08.2025
In an industry characterized by a shortage of skilled workers and rising cost pressures, efficiency and reliable processes are more important than ever. Our figures for the first half of 2025 speak for themselves: with intelligent IT solutions for buses and trains, we remain firmly on course for growth.

Revenue in the first half of 2025 rose by 17% to €63,968 thousand (2024: €54,731 thousand) compared to the same period last year. Gross profit increased by 11% to €51,574 thousand (2024: €46,418 thousand). At $1,011 thousand (2024: €246 thousand), operating profit (Earnings before interest and taxes - EBIT) is significantly higher than in the same period of the previous year.

The half-year report is available here:

